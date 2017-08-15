10 Times Jennifer Lawrence Made Us Adore Her Before She Even Turned 27

Jennifer Lawrence turns 27 today, and if watching her kick Capitol butt as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games films wasn't enough to make you love her, chances are she tripped her way into your heart as she made her way up the stairs to receive her Best Actress Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook.

Ever since Lawrence's gritty performance in the Ozarks noir Winter's Bone, she has effortlessly straddled the line between world-class actress on screen and adorable goofball in real life. We can only imagine the birthday fun she's having with her friends right now, so we'll settle for the next best thing—a roundup of the times the star exhibited a realness that we haven't seen in a celebrity since ... well, ever.

1. When she freaked out about meeting other famous people.

Watching Lawrence experience heart palpations over meeting Jack Nicholson or literally running away from Jeff Bridges makes us feel like we're right there with her backstage at the Oscars or on a red carpet. But our favorite case of J.Law celebrity awe is the time when she copped to straight-up stalking John Stamos, aka Uncle Jessie, at a party.

2. When she broke the fourth wall.

During this Colbert Report appearance, she suddenly turns to the camera and pretends to mess up her hair, just to freak out her stylist, Jenny, backstage. The poor woman probably almost passed out.

3. When she copped to Hollywood's smoke and mirrors glam machine.

After famously chopping her hair into an adorable pixie, the world marveled at how fast her hair seemed to grow back. Here, she shows us just how she did it. (And keep watching to see the brilliantly awkward way she asked Jennifer Lopez to dance at a party.)

4. When she revealed her unfortunate tattoo.

H2—oh no! When she got a tattoo of the chemical makeup for water, the artist placed the "2" in the wrong spot. But she shrugged the mistake off. "I should have googled it," she said, totally nonchalant.

5. When she tripped at the Oscars AGAIN!

A year after her first Oscar spill, she pulled a repeat performance—this time on the red carpet outside!

Jennifer Lawrence breaks her fall A video posted by Steve Snyder (@snydersteve) on Mar 2, 2014 at 4:41pm PST

6. When she jokingly trash-talked her fellow Oscar nominees on SNL.

"More like Jessica Chast-ain't winning no Oscar on my watch!"

7. When she spilled a bunch of mints during a press conference in Madrid.

Hey, she cares about fresh breath!

8. When she went jet skiing with Amy Schumer.

We're trying not to die of jealousy.

Jlaw #maniac A photo posted by @amyschumer on Jul 30, 2015 at 7:30am PDT

9. When she did a killer Cher impression.

Don't pretend you haven't tried to make this same sound come out of your mouth at least once.

10. When she admitted to once being horrible at giving interviews.

Before she became the J.Law we know and love, the 27-year-old was once a young actress who (jokingly) told a room full of reporters that Kim Basinger died—and was quickly whisked into media training. "Obviously, it didn't take," the clumsy star joked.