Jennifer Lawrence Wears Her Most Naked Dress Yet to the Mother! Premiere in London

Jennifer Lawrence is taking her style game to the next level. On Tuesday, the actress stepped out for the premiere of her film Mother! at the Venice Film Festival in a daring sheer Dior ball gown. But if you thought that ensemble was brazen, Wednesday’s London premiere look totally blew it out of the water.

Fred Duval/FilmMagic

The 27-year-old stunned in a slinky, sheer Atelier Versace dress for the U.K. premiere of Mother!, daring to bare it all in the sexy number. The see-through dress graduated from silver chainmail at the top to what looks like white netting around her ankles, and featured a sultry open back with crisscrossed fabric holding the whole thing up.

Fred Duval/FilmMagic

Lawrence styled her hair up for the occasion, leaving her shorter front angles out of the low chignon. She polished off the look with a smoldering smoky eye and a light pink gloss on her lips, allowing the very naked dress to take center stage.

Dave J Hogan/Getty

Considering this is only the beginning of Lawrence’s Mother! press tour, we can’t wait to see how daring the actress gets with every subsequent look.