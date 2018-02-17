J.Law Calls for Answers: "What's Going on with Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift?"

Jennifer Lawrence isn't afraid of the elephant in the room.

In a new TimesTalks interview, the 27-year-old actress discusses her upcoming movie Red Sparrow, as well as other hard-hitting topics. For instance, what on Earth happened with Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss?

During the hour-long conversation, Lawrence chatted with Red Sparrow director, Francis Lawrence, former C.I.A. Chief of Disguise Jonna Hiestand Mendez, and national security expert Scott Shane. The group delved into serious subjects, such as Russian espionage, double-dealing, and female empowerment, but in typical Jennifer Lawrence style, the actress couldn't help but slip in a question about one of today's biggest pop culture mysteries.

"I'd like to know what's going on with Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift, that's the honest to God truth," Lawrence said. "Is nobody else curious? It's keeping me up at night. What happened?"

The supermodel and singer first met at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and they quickly formed a tight-knit friendship, attending the Met Gala together, baking cookies, and even sharing the stage during Swift's 1989 tour. There were also reports that Kloss had a designated bedroom in Swift's N.Y.C. apartment, according to the New York Post.

karliekloss/Instagram

While we don't have any hard evidence that the two superstar BFFs are feuding, the fact remains that they haven't been spotted together in months. Plus, there are a few other hints adding to speculation that Kloss and Swift may not be on the best terms:

Last week, Kloss was spotted having dinner with Katy Perry (who we all know has beef with Swift), leading Swifties to flood Kloss's Instagram with rat emojis.

In January, Kloss posted her Love advent video with the caption "Swish Swish"—which just so happens to be the title of Katy Perry's diss track aimed at Swift.

In Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" music video, she wore a shirt decorated with the names of her squad members, and People pointed out that Kloss's moniker appeared to be missing.

However, Kloss did send birthday wishes to Swift on Instagram back in December, posting a cute picture of them together.

Did something major happen between then and now? Or are these two ladies just incredibly busy? Could it be that the Internet is reading too far into things? (That's never happened before, right?)

Happy happy birthday @taylorswift! 💫 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Dec 13, 2017 at 11:09am PST

If anyone can get to the bottom of this mystery, it's Jennifer Lawrence. We'll be waiting anxiously to see what she unearths.