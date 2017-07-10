Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer Have a New Famous BFF

X
Shop This Post
by: Isabel Jones
July 10, 2017 @ 12:15 PM

Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer’s friendship is the stuff of Hollywood dreams, obvs. Groundbreaking comedian meets quirky A-lister with a need to speak her mind; they quickly form an indomitable bond, go jet skiing together, and exchange tons of inside jokes about Bradley Cooper (probably). Who wouldn’t watch that movie?

https://www.instagram.com/p/5w4Lr6qUMz/

Jlaw #maniac

A post shared by @amyschumer on

Anyway, it seems that J.Law and Amy’s tight-knit crew just expanded.

On Sunday, Amy Schumer posted a photo on Instagram with the caption “Sisters.”

Since the Inside Amy Schumer star posts photos of her actual sister, Kim Caramele, quite often, the caption didn’t seem out of place, but then we took a closer look, and—no siblings in sight!

Instead, Schumer is caught in an embrace with Lawrence and fellow actor Woody Harrelson.

We knew Lawrence and Harrelson were close (The Hunger Games!), but we had no clue Schumer was part of the fun.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWWPYOeF-Gt/?taken-by=amyschumer

Sisters

A post shared by @amyschumer on

RELATED: Amy Schumer’s National Bikini Day ‘Gram Is Everything

Does this meeting have anything to do with the “passion-y project” that Lawrence and Schumer are working on together? After all, the stars are playing sisters in the film. Could this mean Woody Harrelson is set to take on the role of oddball dad? We’re ready to line up for tickets now.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top