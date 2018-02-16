Jennifer Lawrence Says BFF Amy Schumer's Surprise Wedding Was "Amazing"   

Jennifer Lawrence is over the moon for best friend Amy Schumer, who tied the knot to Chris Fischer in a surprise ceremony on Tuesday. The Hunger Games actress was on hand for the wedding in Malibu, and she even gave the bride her something borrowed and something blue, Schumer's stylist Leesa Evans shared.

"Jennifer Lawrence showed up and brought her something borrowed and something blue. I actually don’t know what it was. In the end, she said to me, ok jen brought me something borrowed and blue," she told InStyle. "It was perfect."

So what was it like to be at the wedding? "It was beautiful," Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview. "It was very sudden, but it was, I was sobbing the whole — his vows were stunning. It's when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn't be happier for them."

Schumer shared a lot of photos from her wedding day, including shots of Lawrence dancing and sharing a sweet moment with her pal. While the bride looked stunning in Monique Lhuillier, so did Lawrence, who chose a pink Philosophy dress she recently wore on the red carpet.

"Notice my shirt was accidentally undone the whole time," she pointed out. "In every wedding photo all of my buttons were undone. It looks like I was like, 'Oh, you thought this was going to be about you?'" Oh J.Law.

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST