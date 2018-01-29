Jennifer Hudson Announces a Huge Onscreen Role Right After Reuniting with Beyoncé

Grammys weekend might be over and done, but the good music news keeps on coming. Jennifer Hudson announced that she has been chosen to star in an Aretha Franklin biopic, and it might be the best music news we've heard all week (and that's saying something).

At Clive Davis's pre-Grammy gala on Saturday night, Hudson performed some of Franklin's hits, including "Respect" and "Think," but it wasn't until Sunday that Hudson addressed the news herself. In an Instagram post, she posted a screenshot of a Rolling Stone article confirming the news with a short (but sweet) comment.

"And this guys ....... I don’t even know what to say .... look at God !#Arethafranklin u have no idea how humbled, I am!" she wrote.

Getty Images

The biopic will not be Hudson's first foray into the film world. She previously portrayed Effie White in the 2006 movie Dreamgirls, which won her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

It's fitting that news of Hudson's return to the big screen comes now since she also spent Grammy weekend reuniting with one of her former co-stars: Beyoncé Knowles.

Hudson and Beyoncé were spotted hugging and posing together at Davis's pre-Grammy event before Hudson took the stage to sing her Franklin medley.

"And when the #dreamgirls get together we say hey girl!!!! @beyonce," Hudson captioned a picture of the mini Dreamgirls reunion.

If Hudson's Aretha Franklin portrayal is as powerful and showstopping as her Effie White role, we see more awards for her in the future.