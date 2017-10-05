Jennifer Garner's Insane Workout Video Will Inspire You to Hit the Gym

Although Jennifer Garner’s instagram account is only a month old, we’re ready to brand it the gift that keeps on giving.

The badass mother of three is making the most of her newfound social media presence. We’ve already learned a lot about the actress since she stepped onto the Insta’ scene on Sept. 1 (see below).

She’s a poetic prodigy:

Her dad is a big Earth, Wind, and Fire fan (probably):

My dad's birthday = the 21st night of September = #earthwindandfireday. We always knew you were the coolest, Dad! Happy Birthday! A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Sep 21, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

She doesn’t do well on Novocaine:

Throwback Thursday-- that time I had dental anesthesia...laughing gas + novocaine + Hamilton = you're welcome. #TBT @hamiltonmusical A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

She wakes up like dis:

Anyway, the latest in Garner’s succession of savvy social media endeavors might just be her best yet.

“Recipe for Turning a Mom Back into Action Lady,” the 45-year-old titled her video post on Wednesday.

“Take one mama

ADD daily dose

1 hr @bodybysimone

1.5 hr ⭐️Stunt Team ⭐️

50 cups of coffee

and

3 min Cryotherapy

Good luck everybody!”

Judging by this badass video, Garner’s recipe has led to success.

In the double-time pump-up video, the Alias star trains her heart out, set to the feel-good beat of “Canned Heat” by Jamiroquai. Needless to say, she looks A-M-A-Z-I-N-G.

Recipe for Turning A Mom Back into Action Lady: Take one mama ADD daily dose 1 hr ❤️ @bodybysimone ❤️ 1.5 hr ⭐️Stunt Team ⭐️ 50 cups of coffee and 3 min Cryotherapy Good luck everybody! A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Oct 4, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

This action lady is ready for her closeup!