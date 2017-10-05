Jennifer Garner's Insane Workout Video Will Inspire You to Hit the Gym

Although Jennifer Garner’s instagram account is only a month old, we’re ready to brand it the gift that keeps on giving.
The badass mother of three is making the most of her newfound social media presence. We’ve already learned a lot about the actress since she stepped onto the Insta’ scene on Sept. 1 (see below).
She’s a poetic prodigy:
Her dad is a big Earth, Wind, and Fire fan (probably):
She doesn’t do well on Novocaine:
She wakes up like dis:
Anyway, the latest in Garner’s succession of savvy social media endeavors might just be her best yet.
“Recipe for Turning a Mom Back into Action Lady,” the 45-year-old titled her video post on Wednesday.
“Take one mama
ADD daily dose
1 hr @bodybysimone
1.5 hr ⭐️Stunt Team ⭐️
50 cups of coffee
and
3 min Cryotherapy
Good luck everybody!”
Judging by this badass video, Garner’s recipe has led to success.
In the double-time pump-up video, the Alias star trains her heart out, set to the feel-good beat of “Canned Heat” by Jamiroquai. Needless to say, she looks A-M-A-Z-I-N-G.
This action lady is ready for her closeup!