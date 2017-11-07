You Have to See Jennifer Garner Walking Her Pet Chicken

On Mondays, we walk chickens. Jennifer Garner is putting her own hilarious spin on "chicken lady" after introducing fans to her new feathered friend, Regina George.

"If there isn't a Chicken Lady Day, there really should be," the 13 Going On 30 alum began a tongue-in-cheek post on Monday, which shows off her unusual pet donning a blue dog leash. "Man, my life gets more exciting all the time."

Alluding to her status as a diehard Mean Girls fan, the actress continued by poking fun at the head of the Plastics' "all-carb diet."

"Meet one of our ladies, Regina George," she wrote of the mahogany-hued hen. "Regina loves long walks, dehydrated bugs, and kale. Regina hates....carbs." Sounds about right.

"#shesanicechickenbutaMeanGirl #MeanGirlsthemovie #ithinkshehasaburnbook #cluckcluck," the mom-of-three concluded the post, which shows the black athleisure-clad star smiling down at the chick during one of their long walks together.

Could there also be a Gretchen Wieners, Cady Heron, and Karen Smith in the henhouse? We're staying tuned.