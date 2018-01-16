Jennifer Garner's 5-Year-Old Son Will Brighten Your Day with His Anonymous "Love Note"

Jennifer Garner’s son is spreading the love, one anonymous note at a time.

On Monday, the actress took to Instagram to share an uplifting message from 5-year-old Samuel, who penned a message that aims to make a stranger’s day.

“When the librarian finds a love note your son tucked into a picture book,” the proud mom of three captioned the image, which proves that her youngest child is already wanting to send good vibes out into the world. The hand-written letter, reads: “Hello, you are loved. I believe in you.”

The sweet words were accompanied by a drawing of heart, and was tucked away into a random book to brighten the next reader’s day.

Garner noted that the kind gesture was especially fitting on Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday, as she added the hashtag #belikemlkjr to her post.

What a sweet idea for such a young kid!