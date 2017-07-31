Jennifer Garner's No-Fuss Summer Church Outfit Is Easy to Recreate  

by: Alexandra Whittaker
July 31, 2017 @ 10:45 AM

When Jennifer Garner spends a Sunday out with her kids, she does it in style.

The actress stepped out to attend a church service in California on Sunday with her three kids (Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5), while wearing an outfit that somehow looked effortless and completely put together.

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In a simple and chic move, Garner wore a black and white striped top (similar here), breezy white skirt (similar here), and unembellished black sandals (similar here) to the service. And makes it even more worthy of copying: You can recreate the no-fuss look with basic closet staples.

To complete her outfit, Garner wore a delicate necklace (similar here), a watch, and a black pair of sunglasses. While her clothes were neutral toned, the Alias alum did spice things up with a pop of color nail polish in bright red (similar here).

It just goes to show that neutral tones and simple silhouettes are anything but boring.

