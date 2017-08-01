Jennifer Garner's Mystery Date is Actually Ben Affleck's Mom

Jennifer Garner must have one badass ex mother-in-law. Though she's no longer married to Ben Affleck (breathe through the pain, guys), the actress ran errands with Affleck's mom today. And, it looks like she had a blast while doing it!

Garner and Christine Boldt looked like a match made in BFF heaven as they walked down a sunny street today. In fact, they could barely keep their hands off each other! They wore color-coordinated, blue-and-white outfits and remarkably similar sandals. Plus, check out the matching. pedicures. Could you die?

It makes sense that the two have stayed close since the couple's split. First of all, who wouldn't get along with Jennifer Garner? The woman is so poised and smiley, she makes credit-card commercials a pleasure to watch. More importantly, though, Christine is the proud grandma to Ben and Jennifer's three cutie pies: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

RELATED: Ben Affleck and Mat Damon Team Up For a Hot New Drama Series

Plus, this isn't the first time Jennifer and Christine have had an old-fashioned girls' date. This is part of a longstanding bestie-ship that includes coffee dates and church outings.