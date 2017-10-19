Jennifer Garner Rewore Her Givenchy Cape to Save the Children Illumination Gala

Like all of us, Jennifer Garner is no stranger to recycling the most coveted pieces in her wardrobe.

On Wednesday night, she stepped out for the 5th annual Save the Children Illumination Gala in New York City, clad in her beloved Givenchy cape, which she wore last year to the charitable affair.

Splash News

This year, she chose to pair the tuxedo-inspired number with a black strapless Michael Kors Collection dress with a fringe hem for the occasion. Peep-toe sandals anchored her look, while a sleek mane added a modern edge to the ensemble. Garner followed the strapless trend from last year, as she slipped on a sweetheart velvet ruffle stunner at the 2016 gala.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

We're currently pinning this look under our holiday inspiration board and investing in a chic cape ASAP!