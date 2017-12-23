Jennifer Garner Reading Christmas Stories to Her Dog Is Everything

Jennifer Garner and her dog Birdie are so ready for Christmas!

Yesterday, the 45-year-old actress posted an adorable Instagram video of herself reading Christmas stories to her pooch, and they're both dressed up in their holiday finest. Be honest—you've totally done something similar with your pet!

In the video, called "Books with Birdie," Garner's golden retriever is happily curled up in her lap as she reads a selection of Christmas books. The 13 Going on 30 actress is wearing a cozy sweater and green reindeer antlers, while Birdie is rocking a Santa hat and glasses."There are so many festive Christmas books to put a jingle in your giddy up," Garner wrote under the video. She listed some of Birdie's favorites, which include Santa Claus the World’s Number One Toy Expert, Silver Packages, The Finest Christmas Tree, and more.

As if the whole thing wasn't cute enough, Birdie actually falls asleep in his mom's lap at the end of the video. This might be the purest thing to happen in 2017.

There's no doubt in our mind that Birdie is on Santa's nice list! Now if you'll excuse us, we have to go pick up some of these highly-recommended Christmas books.