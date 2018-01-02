 Jennifer Garner Wore a Beard, and Fans Think She Looks Like Eddie Redmayne

While many celebrities spent this week looking forward to 2018 and ringing in the New Year, Jennifer Garner took some time to look back and reflect. With photos. Lucky for us.

Garner took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a throwback photo from an unnamed early '00s movie that didn't end up happening, but that's not even the best part.

In the photo, Garner looks remarkably different than normal. Fans are used to seeing her long brown hair in photos, but in this picture, she sported light short hair, untamed eyebrows, and—most strikingly—a fairly full beard.

"New Year, New Me," she captioned the shot, adding a slew of hashtags that included #makeupbyrickbakerin2011

#themovieneverhappened, #turnsoutiwaspreggers, #babiesarebetterthanmovies, and #happynewyear.

The Instagram itself is shocking enough, but it has caused some eyebrow-raising reactions from fans who feel that bearded Jen bears a striking resemblance to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them's own Eddie Redmayne.

Instagram/Jennifer.garner; Samir Hussein/WireImage

"Eddie Redmayne?! Craziness," one fan commented.

"At first glance I thought this was Eddie Redmayne," said another.

They were not alone with that feeling.

"You look like Eddie Redmayne! Could be worse ," another poster said.

The photo also garnered some unique reactions, with fans pointing out her "soulful eyes," and comparing her to people from James Franco to "like Craig we worked with," and everyone in between.

The Redmayne comparisons were consistent throughout, and it's not too hard to see why. Regardless of whether or not you see it though, one thing we can all agree on is that Garner looks amazing, whether she looks more like Redmayne, Franco, or Craig from work.