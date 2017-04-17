Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Step Out Together After Filing for Divorce

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s divorce may officially be underway (the pair filed just last week), but that doesn’t mean there’s anything but love between the parents of three.

On Easter Sunday, Ben and Jen were spotted out in Los Angeles, coordinating in pale blues. Garner, who reportedly celebrated her 45th birthday later in the day with Reese Witherspoon, looked her typical joyous self, smiling wide as she chatted with her ex, outfitted in a sweet cornflower blue button-up dress, which she accessorized with a pair of nude block heel sandals (shop a similar look here), sunglasses, and a gray quilted bag.

The Good Will Hunting star strolled by the actress’s side in a light gray blazer, matching sneakers, light-wash jeans, aviator shades, and a white and blue Rolling Stones T-shirt.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

It’s plain to see, there’s no bad blood between these hardworking A-listers. This is one more couple we’re citing as total ex-goals.