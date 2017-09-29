Jennifer Garner Glows in a Rare Fresh-Faced Selfie from Her Bed

Jennifer Garner has always managed to look exceptionally put together, hitting red carpet events one night, shopping for groceries in cute casual looks the next.

But Thursday seems to have been particularly trying for the 45-year-old star and mom of three with ex Ben Affleck. How do we know? On Friday, she took to Instagram to share a super rare glimpse at what she looks like in bed before she’s had her coffee. And you guessed it: She’s glowing.

And though we really admire her cute PJs, it’s her caption that caught our attention. “You’ll never need coffee more than the day after ‘Yes Day!’” she wrote. Alright, guys. What does that mean?

We did a little investigating and it turns out, as hinted in her caption, Yes Day! Is a cute, illustrated children’s book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal ($14; amazon.com). The premise? In the story, kids basically get whatever they want from their parents on this given day.

RELATED: Jennifer Garner Recalls Her Alias Days in Badass 'Gram

So considering she said she’s never needed more coffee than today, Friday, which is International Coffee Day (“#coffeeismyyesday” she wrote), we’re implying she gave her kids free reign to do whatever they wanted on Thursday.

That sounds exhausting, so Jennifer, please, go ahead, pour yourself a well-deserved cup. And while you’re at it, please share how you manage to look that good in the morning.