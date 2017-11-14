Jennifer Aniston Transforms Into a Pantsuit-Wearing Superhero in This New Trailer

Jonathan Borge
Nov 14, 2017 @ 4:15 pm

If you’re still having trouble seeing the difference between real-life Jennifer Aniston and Rachel, the memorable character she portrayed on Friends, you’re not alone.

But guess what? The woman can act and she's capable of taking on any character, not just funny and smart leads in romantic comedies. That’s why we were pleased to watch Aniston in a trailer for a badass action film, The Terrific Ten.

Sounds too good to be true?

That’s because it is. The Terrific Ten isn’t a real thing, but rather a comic book that Jimmy Kimmel wrote when he was about 10 years old.

To celebrate the late-night host’s 50th birthday on Monday, director J.J. Abrams helped gather stars like Ben Affleck, Jon Hamm, Matt Damon, and yes, Jennifer Aniston, for a fictional trailer in which each main character portrays a superhero.

It’s funny, and naturally, Aniston owns it. She plays “Laser Lass” who wears a pantsuit and says, “I’m the lady one!” Honestly, we’d watch if the flick were real.

Watch the full video above. Hey Marvel, this woman needs her own franchise.





