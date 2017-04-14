Looking for a Hollywood role model? We’ll save you the search—Jennifer Aniston’s your girl.

In addition to being a household name and icon for more than 20 years, Aniston’s proven throughout her decades in the spotlight that the fame hasn’t gone to her head.

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston's Latest Smartwater Campaign Gives a Glimpse of Her Glamorous Life

The beloved actress and longtime Smartwater spokeswoman (she earned her post in 2007), gives fans a look at her glamorous life in her latest ad campaign for the brand. Despite the wealth of her circumstances, Aniston’s just a regular gal (who really loves Smartwater).

Smartwater’s signature black-and-white photos show the Friends alum heading out on an L.A. hike, hosting a casual dinner party, walking the red carpet, and preparing for a talk show appearance, all made possible—or at least well-hydrated—by her trusty bottle of Smartwater.

Scroll down below to see the gorgeous campaign images.

RELATED: We Want Someone to Look at Us Like Justin Theroux Does Jennifer Aniston

P.S.: That black-and-white pup is Aniston and Justin Theroux's pitbull mix, Sophie!