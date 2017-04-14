Jennifer Aniston's Latest Smartwater Campaign Gives a Glimpse of Her Glamorous Life

April 14, 2017
by: Isabel Jones

Looking for a Hollywood role model? We’ll save you the search—Jennifer Aniston’s your girl.

In addition to being a household name and icon for more than 20 years, Aniston’s proven throughout her decades in the spotlight that the fame hasn’t gone to her head.

The beloved actress and longtime Smartwater spokeswoman (she earned her post in 2007), gives fans a look at her glamorous life in her latest ad campaign for the brand. Despite the wealth of her circumstances, Aniston’s just a regular gal (who really loves Smartwater).

Smartwater’s signature black-and-white photos show the Friends alum heading out on an L.A. hike, hosting a casual dinner party, walking the red carpet, and preparing for a talk show appearance, all made possible—or at least well-hydrated—by her trusty bottle of Smartwater.

Scroll down below to see the gorgeous campaign images.

P.S.: That black-and-white pup is Aniston and Justin Theroux's pitbull mix, Sophie!

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

