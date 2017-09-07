Jennifer Aniston Nails Suburbanite Chic on Her New Movie's Set

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] Hi I'm Kim with InStyle, I'm here with celebrity fitness expert Mandy Ingber, hello. Hi. Today, she's going to show us how to get a body like Jennifer Aniston. Sign me up, please. Okay. So this is a signature move you're going to show us today, with a little Mandy twist? Yes, we're actually going to do a sun salutation. This is something when you go to a yoga class, you see this all the time. And what I'm gonna do is I'm gonna break it down for you guys and kind of tell you what's working what. Great. So that we know what we're doing and why we're doing it, okay. Great, let's get started. Okay, great. So what we're gonna do is we're gonna go ahead and start off at the top of the mat, with the toes together, the heels slightly apart. And we're gonna start with a chair pose. So you're gonna take a deep breath in. And as you do this, you're working your ****, okay. You're gonna exhale and fold forward, feeling the stretch on the hamstrings and just allowing the crown of the head to aim towards the mat. You're gonna inhale and lift your chest and get a stretch along the front of the body. If you're not flexible enough, you can bring your Your hands down to your shins. And then you're going to exhale and flow forward into a forward bend. And step back into a plank position. So while we're here in plank we're working the arms as well as the abs. You want to make sure your hips are level with the shoulders. And then we're gonna resist the floor as you're lowered down. Feeling the triceps engage. Try to keep the elbows and the shoulders lined up. Beautiful, and then roll over the toes, take a breath in as you press down. Feel your shoulders working, and then exhale, roll over the toes and push back. Abdominals take you back to downward facing dog. Nice good stretch and down dog on the hamstrings and the upper back. Raise your right leg up. Feel the back's of the legs engage, and then swing your foot forward stepping all the way through, spinning the back heel in nice and flat. Front heel lines up with the back arch. Window the arms open, coming into warrior two. Shoulders pressed down. This is the variation. Right? You might not see typically this in every class, but this is a great one. Flip the hand and reach back, reverse warrior, feeling that nice stretch on the side of the waist. And then cart wheel the arms down, spin on to the ball of the back foot, keep your hips level. So try not to raise your hips as you step back. And again, that's gonna engage the abdominals. Deep breath in. How are you doing? I'm still here. Okay, good. Exhale, lower down. Woman 1: And inhale arching up, so each time you arch you take a breathe in. Exhale. Contract, abdominals contract in and then left side just to balance it out, extend, inhale. Exhale. Woman 2: Got to be even. Woman 1: That's right. Got to be even, got be balanced. Step it through. Exhale. Press back, normally you hold here for about five breaths. And on the end of the exhale, look up to the hands, bend your knees, get kinda springy, and hop lightly to the hands. Inhale arch and come into chair pose again, and then exhale press it back up. And that is your sun salute. Thank you so much. Thank you.