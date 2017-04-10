Jennifer Aniston Has a Love-Hate Relationship with Justin Theroux's Beard

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston’s married life is mostly free sailing—except when it comes to his facial hair. The Leftovers star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday and told his good friend about their recent trip for Aniston’s birthday.

“We went to Cabo San Lucas and had a little party. We threw a little party and we had a piñata and gave her some gifts, and that was about it. Low-key,” he dished.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQZOcfMhlE-/?taken-by=justintheroux&hl=en HBDJ❤ XO A post shared by @justintheroux on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

But when it comes to his beard, that’s where they have a few disagreements. “She likes it up to a point. She’ll like it for about a month, and then she’s like, ‘Okay you have to get rid of it.’ And I’m like, ‘No I actually have to keep the beard now for the whole show,’” he joked of having to grow out his facial hair for his HBO series.

“The first season I had to have stubble for the entire season and that was torture for her. And torture for me, too. And now it’s soft.”

Watch the clip at top for more from Aniston’s hot hubby, including why he’s visited the emergency room during every season of filming.