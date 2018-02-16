Fans Are Reeling After Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Announce Separation 

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's decision to split after two and half years of marriage was the breakup heard 'round the world. Fans were understandably shocked by the announcement, and as the news quickly spread it became the number one trending top on Twitter.
Many fans expressed their sadness for Aniston, who they have rooted for through all of her heartaches through the years. "I AM ALWAYS ROOTING FOR JENNIFER ANISTON AND SHE'S NOT MAKING THIS EASY," one user wrote. Note the all capital letters—people are shook.
Others are very, very convinced that she and ex-husband Brad Pitt will finally get back together now that they're both single again. "Plot twist: she gets back with Brad Pitt and is step mom to Angelina’s kids," another Tweeted out. Whether or not that will come to fruition remains to be seen. We have a relationship to mourn here, people!
But the one thing everyone can definitely stop speculating about? Whether or not she's pregnant. "Silver lining: At least we can stop theorizing whether she's pregnant or not..."
Scroll down to see some of the best reactions.