Fans Are Reeling After Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Announce Separation 

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's decision to split after two and half years of marriage was the breakup heard 'round the world. Fans were understandably shocked by the announcement, and as the news quickly spread it became the number one trending top on Twitter.

Many fans expressed their sadness for Aniston, who they have rooted for through all of her heartaches through the years. "I AM ALWAYS ROOTING FOR JENNIFER ANISTON AND SHE'S NOT MAKING THIS EASY," one user wrote. Note the all capital letters—people are shook.

Others are very, very convinced that she and ex-husband Brad Pitt will finally get back together now that they're both single again. "Plot twist: she gets back with Brad Pitt and is step mom to Angelina’s kids," another Tweeted out. Whether or not that will come to fruition remains to be seen. We have a relationship to mourn here, people!

But the one thing everyone can definitely stop speculating about? Whether or not she's pregnant. "Silver lining: At least we can stop theorizing whether she's pregnant or not..."

Scroll down to see some of the best reactions.

The increasing sounds of panic in my office as news spreads of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's breakup is just . . . — Brinton Megan Parker (@BrintonMegan) February 15, 2018

The one where Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s divorce truly left me SHOOK. — Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) February 15, 2018

I AM ALWAYS ROOTING FOR JENNIFER ANISTON AND SHE'S NOT MAKING THIS EASY — Bryanna Cappadona (@brycappa) February 15, 2018

Somewhere, Jennifer Aniston is crafting her "Hey, let's grab coffee and catch up" text to Brad Pitt. https://t.co/pXLGo7O4Mp — Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) February 15, 2018

#JenniferAniston

When u realize both Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt are now single pic.twitter.com/Y9cxfIWQyH — Sonia Grace (@Sonia_GoodGirl) February 15, 2018

Brad Pitt about to drive by Jennifer's house like...#JenniferAniston pic.twitter.com/TRNL9LQaq7 — Jackie (@Jackieannroth) February 15, 2018

Can't #JenniferAniston catch a break, she deserves love, why does no one give her love????!😭 — Jade Lucero (@JadesLucky) February 16, 2018

So, no one told me life was gonna be this way. - Me. Reacting to news that #jenniferaniston and Justin Theroux split pic.twitter.com/N4Svi3wU90 — Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) February 16, 2018

Is it asking too much to want to see #JenniferAniston happy? 😥 pic.twitter.com/D5cveSbNw0 — Linda Childers (@lindachilders1) February 16, 2018

Silver lining: At least we can stop theorizing whether she's pregnant or not...#jenniferaniston pic.twitter.com/vawGgk2Hg9 — Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) February 16, 2018