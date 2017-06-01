The Reason Jennifer Aniston Won't Run Lines with Justin Theroux Is Totally Understandable

Jennifer Aniston has a very good (and very relatable) reason for not wanting to help husband, Justin Theroux, with his lines for The Leftovers: spoilers.

"She wouldn't even run lines with me," Theroux said during an appearance on Good Morning America Wednesday. "Jennifer does not know what's gonna happen. She's a fan of the show, so she doesn't want any spoilers."

And despite some well-placed pressure from the hosts, Theroux revealed that he's just as strict as his wife when it comes to the premature sharing of details. The 45-year-old offered very little information about what fans can expect from the series finale of The Leftovers, which airs on Sunday.

"It's one of those awkward things where we're not allowed to talk about what's going on," he joked. "But I'm very happy with how the show ended—enormously."

Well, if Jennifer can resist the temptation of spoilers, we certainly can too! Luckily we don't have long to wait: the finale episode of The Leftovers airs on HBO this Sunday, June 4, at 9 p.m. ET.