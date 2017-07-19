Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Are Adorably Matchy in N.Y.C.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have officially outdone themselves on the adorable Hollywood couple front.

The actor pair ventured outside their N.Y.C. apartment on Wednesday in outfits so perfectly coordinated, we can’t believe they didn’t plan it. Seriously, are Jen and Justin trolling us?

Aniston confidently hit the city streets in a simple white tank, ripped and cuffed light-wash jeans (shop a similar look here), pristinely white sneakers (how do you do it, Jen?), and a pair of tinted brown aviator shades.

The Friends alum accessorized with a gold chain and turquoise pendant, a small brown shoulder bag, gold hoop earrings, and kept a wide-brim hat in hand.

Aniston’s Leftovers star counterpart followed his wife’s lead in a pair of ripped skinny jeans, a white graphic tee, dark gray boots, a black baseball cap, tinted shades nearly identical to Jen’s, and golden accessories—which included a pendant-bearing necklace, a bracelet, and a wristwatch.

Splash News

This bout of unabashed twinning comes just days after the pair stepped out for dinner in matching shades of blue (no J.Lo reference intended).

We doubt Ross and Rachel would ever dare to coordinate, but we’re all for Jen and Justin’s couple-conscious dressing.