Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Slay in Date Night Leather Looks

You know what they say: Couples who slay together, stay together. Just ask Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, the lovebirds killed it in coordinating head-to-toe black ensembles for the launch of Louis Vuitton's collaboration with artist Jeff Koons at the Louvre in Paris Tuesday night.

Aniston sizzled in a plunging bustier by the French fashion house, fitted black pants, and a blazer. Theroux and his divisive beard looked ready to rock and roll beside her in a pair of skinny leather pants, a black T-shirt, and a fitted blazer.

This isn't the only time the husband and wife have gone all black on the red carpet. Just last week, the A-listers hit the Los Angeles premiere of The Leftovers wearing similar coordinating looks. We're still drooling over Aniston's leather, one-shoulder Brandon Maxwell LBD.

The couple certainly seemed to enjoy themselves at the event, as evidenced by the series of photos Theroux shared from the Paris landmark on Instagram. One 'gram shows him and Aniston exploring a Koons exhibit, with the clever caption "In Louvre."

Looking good, you two!