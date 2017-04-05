Jennifer Aniston's Asymmetrical LBD Hugs Her Figure in Just the Right Ways

X
Shop This Post
April 5, 2017 @ 7:30 AM
BY: Lara Walsh

Jen and Justin are here to slay the red carpet game, one black leather mini and suit at a time.

Hollywood A-list couple Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux stepped out together Tuesday evening for the premiere of the HBO hit series The Leftovers, and their matching, color-coordinated ensembles proved that they were ready to make a date night killing.

At the L.A. event, Aniston left little to the imagination in the sexiest of bodycon leather minis from Brandon Maxwell's fall 2017 lineup. The sleek one-shoulder LBD showed off the Friends alum's toned gams (and left arm, we might add!) and added a pop of fun—and a bit of the practical—with one long sleeve, a hip ruffle, and a convenient side pocket.

Leftovers Premiere Jennifer Aniston
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

The seemingly ageless star donned black multi-strapped heeled sandals and added a hint of shine with gold hoops as she stepped out to support her leading man. A relaxed blowout and smoky eye topped off the ultra-sexy ensemble.

Posing alongside his wife, Theroux complemented her leather number in a dapper black suit featuring a hint of shine and a matching skinny tie.

Leftovers Premiere Jennifer Aniston
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

These lovebirds certainly know how to make any red carpet event their personal runway!

Also displaying notable couple style at the premiere: Theroux's Leftovers co-star Chris Zylka and his girlfriend Paris Hilton, who vamped it up in an oxblood lace design. Taking a cue from Aniston and Theroux's twinning couple style, Zylka coordinated his red tie to the heiress's flirty number, which she paired with matching maroon lips and a bronze smoky eye.

Leftovers Premiere Chris Zylka and Paris Hilton
Barry King/Getty

RELATED: Photos of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Cutest Couple Moments

The third season of The Leftovers premieres on HBO on April 16.

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top