Jennifer Aniston's Asymmetrical LBD Hugs Her Figure in Just the Right Ways

Jen and Justin are here to slay the red carpet game, one black leather mini and suit at a time.

Hollywood A-list couple Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux stepped out together Tuesday evening for the premiere of the HBO hit series The Leftovers, and their matching, color-coordinated ensembles proved that they were ready to make a date night killing.

At the L.A. event, Aniston left little to the imagination in the sexiest of bodycon leather minis from Brandon Maxwell's fall 2017 lineup. The sleek one-shoulder LBD showed off the Friends alum's toned gams (and left arm, we might add!) and added a pop of fun—and a bit of the practical—with one long sleeve, a hip ruffle, and a convenient side pocket.

The seemingly ageless star donned black multi-strapped heeled sandals and added a hint of shine with gold hoops as she stepped out to support her leading man. A relaxed blowout and smoky eye topped off the ultra-sexy ensemble.

Posing alongside his wife, Theroux complemented her leather number in a dapper black suit featuring a hint of shine and a matching skinny tie.

These lovebirds certainly know how to make any red carpet event their personal runway!

Also displaying notable couple style at the premiere: Theroux's Leftovers co-star Chris Zylka and his girlfriend Paris Hilton, who vamped it up in an oxblood lace design. Taking a cue from Aniston and Theroux's twinning couple style, Zylka coordinated his red tie to the heiress's flirty number, which she paired with matching maroon lips and a bronze smoky eye.

The third season of The Leftovers premieres on HBO on April 16.