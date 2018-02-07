Jennifer Aniston Gives a Tour of the $21 Million Home She Shares with Justin Theroux 

Jennifer Aniston is best known as an actress, but she's (unsurprisingly) got an eye for design too, and it's clear to see from looking at her home.

With the help of Architectural Digest, the star let fans into the Los Angeles house she shares with her husband Justin Theroux and their three dogs.

ArchDigest/Francois Dischinger

“Sexy is important, but comfort is essential,” she said to the magazine about her overall design philosophy.

“If I wasn’t an actress, I’d want to be a designer. I love the process,” she said. “There’s something about picking out fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul.”

ArchDigest/Francois Dischinger

Aniston first bought her house in 2011 for $21 million, and she admitted that aesthetically, it was actually "the furthest thing from what I wanted." Thankfully, Aniston found a way to make it her own by enlisting the help of her friend designer Stephen Shadley, who helped her to find a balance between her ideas and Theroux's.

“Justin definitely wanted to be involved, so there was a bit of a learning curve for me on how to include another voice in the design process,” said Aniston. “For instance, I figured out that immediately saying ‘No!’ to any suggestion is not the most collaborative move.”

ArchDigest/Francois Dischinger

From the looks of it, it seems that they make a great designing team. For more details on her place, pick up the March issue of Architectural Digest.