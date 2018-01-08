Jennifer Aniston (and Her Phenomenal Hair) Get Hilariously Trolled by Carol Burnett at the Golden Globes

Two legendary funny ladies, Carol Burnett and Jennifer Aniston, presented two of the first awards of the Golden Globes on Sunday, introducing the award winners for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy), as well the parallel award for actress in a drama series.

Before they started in on the nominees, Jen and Carol engaged in a bit of friendly banter.

Two legends on one stage. Carol Burnett and Jennifer Aniston introduce the nominees for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ifzOwGdszF — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

“I get to present with my idol, the amazing Carol Burnett,” Aniston gushed as she reached the mic.

“I’m happy that you’re coming back to television, because Will & Grace was one of my favorite shows,” Burnett joked in retort. “I’m just kidding,” she reassured Aniston.

Aniston, 48, wore a strapless black A-line gown to the awards, her signature blonde locks in loose waves at her shoulders.

Burnett also wore black, opting for a shift dress and an overcoat with glittering lapels.

Getty Images

During their performance, if you will, the duo had a silly moment when Aniston shared an odd request with the 84-year-old comedian. “Can I pull your ear?” she asked.

“If you must,” Burnett responded, calling her presenting partner “kinky.”

That one time when Jennifer Aniston asked to pull Carol Burnett’s ear and she called her kinky #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/wBJNm7y9WZ — Eℓιzabeth (@alittlebitwickd) January 8, 2018

We need these two to collaborate ASAP.