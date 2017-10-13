Jennifer Aniston Quietly Donates $1 Million to Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

Jennifer Aniston is doing what she can to help the people of Puerto Rico. The actress donated $1 million to relief efforts after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria last month, according to E! News.

Aniston made a $500,000 donation to the American Red Cross’s disaster relief services as well as a contribution of the same size to the Ricky Martin Foundation to aid survivors of the devastating tropical storm. The hurricane killed 43 people, and much of the island is without electricity and clean water.

“Jennifer Aniston U R amazing Thanx 4 donating $500k for our #PuertoRico relief fund We will never forget. U R saving lives,” Martin wrote on Twitter.

We will never forget. U R saving lives Jenn #Allin4PR — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) October 12, 2017

Martin himself has traveled down to the island to provide relief for the victims alongside celebs like Luis Fonsi, Nicky Jam, Chayanne, and more.

Aniston joins celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Pitbull, and Daddy Yankee who have made sizeable contributions to Hurricane Maria relief efforts.

Let's hope Aniston’s donation will inspire others to contribute what they can to help the victims of this devastating natural disaster.

The people of Puerto Rico have a Friend in this charitable star.