Jenna Dewan Goes Topless in the Wilderness, Because Why Not?

by: Isabel Jones
July 13, 2017 @ 2:00 PM

Jenna Dewan Tatum has been living her absolute best life lately—I mean, it’s always pretty fab, but the actress’s latest round of Instas is peak #LapOfLuxury.

Earlier this week, Dewan Tatum hit the beach (in socks?) with her and husband Channing Tatum’s 4-year-old daughter, Everly, and for an exceptionally picture-perfect adventure.

On Tuesday, the World of Dance judge followed up the natural beauty of her candid beach shot with a gorgeous photo of herself crouching near a waterfall.

On Thursday, though, the Step Up star really outdid herself. The 36-year-old posted a lakeside photo of herself sitting cross-legged on a blanket by the shore, arms outstretched, clad in nothing but a pair of bikini bottoms.

“Carpe Diem. Till next time wilderness,” Dewan Tatum captioned the calming landscape shot.

Jenna, it may be time to start your own lifestyle empire—we would certainly invest in the Dewan Tatum brand.

