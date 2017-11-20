Jenna Dewan Tatum Redefines the Naked Dress in a Plunging Sheer Gown at the AMAs

While stars like Kim Kardashian West and Jennifer Lopez have basically turned wearing a naked dress into an art form, we found a new sheer gown-wearing prodigy in Jenna Dewan Tatum at Sunday night’s American Music Awards. The actress showed up to the 2017 AMAs in a metallic sheer dress that truly pulled out all the stops.

From the plunging neckline to the waist-high (yes, waist-high) slit, Dewan Tatum redefined naked in this revealing dress. Aside from the fact that she was practically sans clothing, the gown brought the drama with a sheer long train and matching gold sandals.

Neilson Barnard/Getty

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The star kept her accessories minimal, opting for just a pair of stud earrings and a collection of rings. She styled her lob in loose waves and completed the look with a peachy lip gloss.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Literally waited all year for the right dress to use Kira Kira with. Thank you @amas, thank you. A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:16pm PST

High slits were totally trending on the red carpet Sunday night, from host Tracee Ellis Ross to Ciara.

