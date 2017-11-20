Jenna Dewan Tatum Redefines the Naked Dress in a Plunging Sheer Gown at the AMAs

Olivia Bahou
Nov 19, 2017 @ 8:15 pm

While stars like Kim Kardashian West and Jennifer Lopez have basically turned wearing a naked dress into an art form, we found a new sheer gown-wearing prodigy in Jenna Dewan Tatum at Sunday night’s American Music Awards. The actress showed up to the 2017 AMAs in a metallic sheer dress that truly pulled out all the stops.

From the plunging neckline to the waist-high (yes, waist-high) slit, Dewan Tatum redefined naked in this revealing dress. Aside from the fact that she was practically sans clothing, the gown brought the drama with a sheer long train and matching gold sandals.

The star kept her accessories minimal, opting for just a pair of stud earrings and a collection of rings. She styled her lob in loose waves and completed the look with a peachy lip gloss.

Literally waited all year for the right dress to use Kira Kira with. Thank you @amas, thank you.

High slits were totally trending on the red carpet Sunday night, from host Tracee Ellis Ross to Ciara.

All of our favorite ladies were showing off their incredible legs by rocking sky-high slits at the 2017 American Music Awards.

See all of the night’s best red carpet looks in our gallery.

