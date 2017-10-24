Jenna Dewan Tatum Just Got Real About Struggling with Skin Issues

On the red carpet, Jenna Dewan Tatum always has the *perfect* complexion that we're all trying to achieve with our respective skincare routines, but when her glam team isn't on duty, the star is just like us and has her own skin struggles, too.

Dewan Tatum took to Instagram to open up about her battle with melasma by uploading a makeup-free selfie:

Sooo no reason selfie. But I do want to say I am shocked that I am able to go mostly makeup free now with no filters or retouching etc. Those who have had melasma know it’s hard to manage and big thanks to @simonourianmd1 and his magical coolaser!! A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Oct 23, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

"Sooo no reason selfie. But I do want to say I am shocked that I am able to go mostly makeup free now with no filters or retouching etc. Those who have had melasma know it’s hard to manage and big thanks to @simonourianmd1 and his magical coolaser!!," she captioned the photo.

RELATED: Jenna Dewan Tatum Won't Leave the House Without This Concealer

Melasma is a common skin condition characterized by dark spots or patches on your face, which are extremely stubborn and hard to get rid of. What causes it? Too much time in the sun, birth control pills, or pregnancy are all common causes.

VIDEO: 5 Ridiculously Expensive Skincare Treatments

One way to even out your complexion is with in-office procedure like Coolaser, which is an alternative to traditional laser treatments. Coolaser is used to for an number of skin concerns whether it's dark spots like Dewan Tatum, crow's feet, wrinkles, and even mole removal.

Judging from Dewan Tatum's shout-out to Hollywood cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian, she's been using Coolaser to help treat her melasma. If an in-office treatment isn't an option for you, try adding a brightening product like a serum into your routine that's packed with vitamin C. If you use a brightening serum, it will make your skin more sensitive to sun expsoure so don't slack on applying an adequate amount of SPF everyday.