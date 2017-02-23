Jenna Dewan Tatum Won’t Answer This One Question About J.Lo

Jenna Dewan Tatum has the utmost respect for J.Lo, which is why she couldn’t come up with an answer for this one question. InStyle caught up with the Danskin ambassador and World of Dance host and asked her all about the show’s creator, Ms. Jennifer Lopez.

“I met her at a dinner, actually the kick-off dinner for the show. I knew she had wanted me to do the show and I hadn’t spoken to her yet,” she said.

“She’s the most grounded, down-to-earth, nicest person. She’s a total girl’s girl. I just really felt comfortable with her, knowing what vision she has for the show and that she’s also a dancer. We’re all dancers. We’re making a show from dancers for dancers, and that, to me, felt really authentic and right. It just felt good to do it.”

Which begs the question: Who is better on the dance floor? “Oh my goodness. I don’t even know! That’s so funny, I think we’re so different. We grew up dancing different styles. We just danced on a promo though and she is, I mean, she’s incredible. She’s such a good dancer. I was really impressed. She brings it.”

Fair enough, Jenna. One thing’s for sure: We wouldn’t want to compete against either of them in a dance battle.