Jenna Dewan Tatum and J.Lo Have a Major Dance Project in the Works

File this under your dream collab: Jenna Dewan Tatum just signed on to a project with Jennifer Lopez, and it's major. The Danskin ambassador will be hosting J.Lo's new dance competition show on NBC, World of Dance.
"Meet our beautiful host," Lopez captioned a sultry selfie (above) announcing the news. "A show by dancers FOR dancers…..so excited to share with you guys!" Dewan Tatum followed up with a post on her account.
She isn't the only major star signed on to the project: Joining J.Lo on the judging panel are Ne-Yo and Derek Hough. "Introducing #WORLDOFDANCE @neyo @derekhough and joining our lil family the lovely @jennaldewan," Lopez wrote alongside this sexy photo of the cast.
The Shades of Blue star will also serve as executive producer for the dance competition show, which will feature dancers of all kids competing for a grand price of $1 million. Soloists, duos, trios, and groups will all be considered to find "the greatest dance act on the planet."
Lopez certainly knows a thing or two about being the greatest. The upcoming 10-episode series will air on NBC.