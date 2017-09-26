Jenna Dewan Tatum Can't Stop Dancing to Fergie, Is All of Us

Double Dutchess, double the fun!

Jenna Dewan Tatum beat the Monday blues with an impromptu dance session, as she gave Fergie's new album Double Dutchess a test-drive. A brief Instagram video shows the Step Up alum, dressed in a printed pink sundress and oversized silver hoop earrings, with her car windows down, bobbing her head to the beat of "Enchanté (Carine)."

The 36-year-old looked like she was having the time of her life, proving that she loves the catchy soundtrack as much as all of us. She further bowed down to the former Black Eyed Peas songstress, gushing, "If I could live inside this dance I would @fergie...! This album!"

Sounds like someone has found her new fall anthem!