Jenna Dewan Tatum's Failed Supermodel Strut Is Everything

Meghan Overdeep
Jan 16, 2018 @ 9:00 am

Even the most talented dancers can get tripped up by advanced supermodel moves.

Jenna Dewan Tatum learned this the hard way while attempting a dramatic walk down a flight of stairs. The things we do for the 'gram, right?

Wearing a black crop top, glittery black-and-white striped pants, and a pair of dangerously-high stilettos, the World of Dance host almost has it until she stumbles on a spin towards the end of her sultry strut.

"Wait for it....." Dewan Tatum, 31, captioned a video of the funny blooper on Instagram.

Wait for it.....

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on

Luckily, Dewan Tatum catches herself before she falls, though she still manages to make a hilarious face at the camera before she turns around for a second attempt. With only a bruised ego, she hurries back up the stairs as her friends laugh loudly from below.

Still better than we could do, Jenna!

