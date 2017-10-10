Jenna Dewan Tatum Is a Multitasking Mama at Janet Jackson Rehearsals

Meghan Overdeep
October 10, 2017

Now that's what we call work-life balance!

Rehearsals for Janet Jackson's Hollywood Bowl concert led to the sweetest mommy-multitasking moment between Jenna Dewan Tatum and her four-year-old daughter, Everly. The World of Dance host brought the tot, who she shares with husband, Channing Tatum, to a rehearsal with two dozen veteran Jackson dancers ahead of the singer's triumphant return to the stage. After all, dancing is in the little one's blood.

In a video the Step Up actress shared on Instagram, it appears that Everly quickly grew tired of watching her mom repeat the choreography, and ran to her in the middle of a routine. Miraculously, Dewan Tatum didn't miss a beat, and smiled as she continued the steps despite Everly sandwiched awkwardly between her legs. In fact, she makes it look easy!

"Mom life last night" Dewan Tatum, 36, captioned the cute moment along with a single heart emoji.

mom life last night♥️

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on

Consummate professional + loving mom = goals.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!