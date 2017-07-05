Jenna Dewan Tatum Dancing in a Strappy Leotard Is the Sexiest Thing You’ll See Today

Jenna Dewan Tatum is a devoted mom to daughter Everly, a kick-butt host on NBC’s World of Dance, and an actress in her own right, but let’s not forget that this Step Up star has serious dance moves. Like, her husband Channing Tatum must have major competition in the dance battles we imagine going down at their house.

To remind us all, the 36-year-old posted some videos to Instagram on Tuesday of herself getting down to the music, and they just might be too sexy for work. Dewan Tatum got back together with her friend Alison Faulk, the choreographer for Magic Mike XXL whom Jenna has been dancing with since the age of 19.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWHQeOgHqHq/?taken-by=jennadewan 💃🏻💃🏻 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Jul 3, 2017 at 10:45pm PDT

The dancing duo practiced their pirouettes in a cool Boomerang video in a private dance studio, and then Dewan Tatum decided to “film something” in her very sexy strappy leotard. We’ll just let you watch that “something” for yourself:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWHRIDXHzl_/?taken-by=jennadewan "Let's film something!" 🎥: @colione A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Jul 3, 2017 at 10:51pm PDT

Girl’s got moves.