Jenna Dewan’s Initial Reaction to Channing Tatum’s Stripper Past Was The Opposite of What You'd Think

The couple that stays honest stays together.

While we can only imagine the benefits of Channing Tatum's stripper past — those Magic Mike moves IRL, for one — the actor is admitting that he was a little apprehensive before first telling Jenna Dewan about his previous occupation.

While speaking with ET at the premiere of his new movie War Dog: A Soldier's Best Friend on Monday, the 21 Jump Street actor says he cut to the chase from the very beginning with his Step Up co-star. "I think it was one of the very first like dinners we ever had together," he recalled of telling his wife of eight years. "I don't know. I'm not shy about it. She was just like, 'What?' She needed to know just like everybody."

Revealing that his future bride was unfazed by the revelation, the star admitted that there can sometimes be a gender discrepancy in the industry when coming clean to potential partners.

"Weirdly enough, girls ask less questions than guys do," he said. "Guys want to know everything about it like what how much? When? Were you naked?"

While Dewan might have been unperturbed by the news, the actor recently dished that his father didn't take the disclosure too well when he found out that his son was an ex-stripper because of the The Ellen Show.