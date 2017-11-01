Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum’s Nightmare Before Christmas Costumes Are Scarily Accurate

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum let their 4-year-old daughter Everly decide their Halloween costume this year, and boy did she pick well. The couple dressed up as Sally and Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas, and they looked totally unrecognizable (and not at all human) in their elaborate getups.

Jenna donned green body paint and terrifying makeup to transform into Sally, red wig and all. Honestly, she looks more like a doll than a human.

Channing wore an official-looking costume—mask included—to become Jack, and he nailed the creepy head tilt.

Happy Halloween everyone 🎃

“When your daughter asks for Sally and Jack, you give her Sally and Jack,” Jenna Dewan wrote on Instagram. “Happy Halloween everyone.” See more of the best celebrity Halloween costumes in our gallery.

While daughter Everly may have requested this creepy costume, she went as something far less scary this Halloween: a fairy.

Trick or treating light up costumes FTW 👏🏼👏🏼

“Trick or treating light up costumes FTW” Jenna captioned a photo of her little one on Halloween night wearing light-up wings to go trick-or-treating.