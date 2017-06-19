Listen to a First Taste of Jay Z’s New Album 4:44 

It has been a busy week for Jay Z. While he and his wife, Beyoncé, just welcomed twins, it seems as though the rapper doesn't intend on slowing down anytime soon.

After four years without a new album, Jay Z's next project—titled 4:44—finally has a release date, and it's coming sooner than you think.

Jay Z dropped a new teaser that confirmed the visual album will arrive on June 30. According to Entertainment Weekly, this was later confirmed by both Sprint and TIDAL, which released the trailer as part of its partnership with the artist.

The teaser wasn't just a date on a screen, as it included a small snippet of one of the album's songs called "Adnis," aptly named after Jay Z's father.

While images of Danny Glover and Mahershala Ali appear on screen, Jay Z raps, "Letter to my dad that I never wrote. Speeches I prepared that I never spoke. Words on a paper that I never read."

The timing of a father-related song couldn't be more perfect, with Jay Z and Beyoncé adding to their family and Father's Day earlier this week. Thankfully we don't have to wait too much longer for the full song to drop.