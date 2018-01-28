Jay-Z Opens Up About Fighting to Save His Marriage to Beyoncé After Infidelity

Celebrity breakups are all too common, but Jay-Z and Beyoncé have defied the odds, staying together through their toughest moments. In his appearance on The Van Jones Show, the 48-year-old rapper opens up about why he fought so hard to save his marriage, and it's a raw, emotional interview, to say the least!

Host Van Jones pulled no punches, asking hard questions of the "Family Feud" singer.

"What is it about this marriage that's so special that you would fight this hard to save it?" Jones asked the rapper.

"That's my soul mate. It's the person I love," Jay-Z explained. "If you haven't experienced love or don't understand it or you don't have the tools to move forward then you are going to have complications. Period."

"You can either address it or you pretend until it blows up at some point," he continued. "For us, we chose to fight for our love, for our family to give our kids a different outcome—to break that cycle for black men and women."

Jay-Z tells @vanjones68 about mending his marriage with Beyoncé: "For us, we chose to fight for our love. For our family. To give our kids a different outcome. To break that cycle for black men and women" #VanJonesShow https://t.co/wLq6GxxpVc https://t.co/Nq4mLVAvSJ — CNN (@CNN) January 28, 2018

Jones also asked whether the rapper had advice for anyone who's caused pain in their marriage, and Jay-Z came back with some spot-on sentiments.

"The best apology is changed behavior," Jay-Z replied. "You have to acknowledge the pain and you have to let that person have their say."

"You have to get on the floor, get on the mattress. You have to work through it. Really be honest," he noted. "It takes a while. It's hard. It's difficult to hear, difficult to stay, difficult to listen to that kind of pain—but you have to be strong enough."

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 27, 2018 at 6:43pm PST

These two are proof that true love conquers all!