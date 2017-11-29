How Beyoncé and Jay-Z Used Their Art "Like a Therapy Session" for Marriage

Although both Jay-Z and Beyoncé have released confessional albums unveiling and discussing their marital struggles through the years, the intricacies of their relationship are still very much a mystery to the outside world.

In a recent interview with T: The New York Times Style Magazine, the rap legend opened up about the catharsis of his and his wife’s albums (4:44 and Lemonade, respectively) and their decision to work through the pain.

“We were using our art almost like a therapy session,” he told executive editor Dean Baquet.

“The best place in the, you know, hurricane is like in the middle of it,” Jay-Z explained, “We were sitting in the eye of that hurricane. And it was uncomfortable. And we had a lot of conversations. You know. [I was] really proud of the music she made, and she was really proud of the art I released. And, you know, at the end of the day we really have a healthy respect for one another's craft. I think she's amazing.”

“You know, most people walk away,” he continued, “Divorce rate is like 50 percent or something ’cause most people can’t see themselves. The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself. So, you know, most people don't want to do that. You don't want to look inside yourself.”