Jay-Z Recreated Friends in His "Moonlight" Video and the Internet Is Obsessed

August 5, 2017 @ 1:00 PM
Leave it to Jay-Z to recreate an iconic TV show in the most epic fashion. The 47-year-old rapper recently released the music video for his song "Moonlight," and he based the whole thing off the TV show Friends, much to the delight of fans everywhere.
Jay-Z's homage to the hit '90s show has the internet freaking out. For the "Moonlight" video, the rapper enlisted amazing actors such as Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, and Jerrod Carmichael for a spot-on remake of Friends—with an entirely black cast playing the beloved characters.
The film's director, Alan Yang, tweeted out a clip of the opening sequence, and they really nailed it! From the couch to the outfits and the fountain, it's a near replica of the original Friends opening. Naturally, the video quickly spread across the Internet, wracking up tens of thousands of shares.
The whole "Moonlight" video is six minutes long, and it's available exclusively on Tidal at the moment. However, Yang's tweet indicates the whole film will be released to the public in a week.
RELATED: Jay-Z and Solange's Elevator Incident Sparks Mind-Blowing Theory About 4:44 Album
This video is sure to become a classic.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
Coinage, life, well spent, presented by Geico. With a combined net worth of $1 billion, Jay Z and Beyonce are one of the world's top power couples. According to Forbes, Queen B and Jay Z were the highest paid couple of 2016, raking in just over $107 million. Hold has been growing from being a teen hustling in Brooklyn to a bona fide business mogul. Here are just some of the many hats worn by the man who once famously rapped. I'm not a business, man. I'm a business man. Jay Z bought music streaming service, Tidal, for $56 million in 2015 and recently inked a deal with Sprint, now making Tidal worth $600 million. His company, Roc Nation, not only boasts some of the hottest names in music on it's roster, like Rihanna, Santigold, Shakira and more. But it's expanded into the sports arena, representing talent like, Miguel Cotto, Victor Cruz and Kevin Durant. Holmes' latest business venture. Arrive, aims to help startup businesses. The focus of the company is to nurture promising new companies. And we can't forget Queen B. Beyonce is a global brand. She might actually just be a black Bill Gates in the making. The queen of pop is not only wildly successful as an entertainer, but also a business woman. Her company, Parkwood Entertainment, is a media and entertainment powerhouse. The company manages music artists, has produced motion pictures, television specials, and more. Beyonce also has a stake and title. Her athletic leisure clothing line, Ivy Park, can be found in TopShop, Nordstrom Nordstrom and Net-A-Porter. The collection sports everything form $30 baseball caps to $200 jackets. The feminist is also an investor in watermelon water. A start up makes up cold press watermelon water with a drop of lemon. The company led by female innovators also gives back by providing women living in poverty with Microloans. The star-studded couple definitely keep busy outside of their lucrative music careers, which is why they're not only music royalty, but business bosses. [MUSIC] Coinage, life well spent, presented by GEICO.