Jay-Z Gets Thousands of People to Sing "Happy Birthday" to Beyoncé

BY: Camryn Rabideau
September 4, 2017 @ 1:15 PM

Even though Jay-Z had to work the day before Beyoncé's birthday, he made it up to her in a big way. Yesterday at the rapper's Made in America performance, he led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to his wife, who turns 36 today!

Jay-Z's performance in Philadelphia was packed, and concert-goers were more than happy to serenade Queen Bey, who looked especially stylish in a red Rockets tank, high-waisted jeans, platform boots, and a yellow coat. The "Drunk in Love" singer danced along in the crowd during her birthday song, clearly loving the shoutout from her husband.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYmqp-uDuOP/

Happy Birthday to @Beyonce. 🎈#TIDALxBMIA

A post shared by COMPLEX (@complex) on

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYmneOXFo6n/

 

The "4:44" singer wasn't the only one who had sweet birthday wishes for Beyoncé, though. Her mom, Tina Knowles, was also at the music festival and posted a cute 'gram of her and her eldest daughter.

"36 years ago God Chose me out of all the women in the world to be your mother! How blessed could i be?" Knowles wrote in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYnGmn2BoE9/

 

Not a bad way to kick off your birthday celebrations, if you ask us!

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

