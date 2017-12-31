Jay-Z's "Family Feud" Video Is Packed With Powerful Women—and It's Not Just Bey and Blue

The line up of stars in Jay-Z's latest music video is no joke.

While most of us were initially awe-struck by Beyoncé's slayage in the "Family Feud" video, she was far from the only powerful woman in the narrative. You might need to take a breath before you read this list. Ready? The film also stars Mindy Kaling, Brie Larson, Rosario Dawson, Janet Mock, Jessica Chastain, Thandie Newton, Constance Wu, Rashida Jones, Niecy Nash, and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Kaling posted a picture of some of these kick-ass ladies, captioning it with "Nobody wins when the family feuds."

In Jay-Z's futuristic society, these amazing ladies are the "Founding Mothers" who make up the government. As you might expect, the Internet absolutely loved seeing women of all races and heritages having a seat at the table, giving a virtual standing ovation to director Ava DuVernay.

Commenting on the Founding Mothers scene, DuVernay tweeted that "I believe in our power. And I appreciate these dynamic artists who came out on a Saturday to represent all kinds of women at the table. Not a seat. ALL THE SEATS!"

The "Family Feud" video is seriously iconic—we wouldn't be mad if DuVernay made it into a feature-length movie!

The full video is out now on Tidal.