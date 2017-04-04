Happy Anniversary to Beyoncé and Jay Z! See Their Cutest Couple Moments to Date

Happy anniversary to Jay Z and Beyoncé! Today marks 9 years since Jay Z put a ring on it. Since marrying in 2008, the powerhouse couple hasn't slowed their roll one bit—not even with Blue Ivy, 5, on board and two babies on the way. If anything, they've upped their A-list status since tying the knot and remain as much in the spotlight as ever. Honestly, though, we aren't surprised. We are talking about the Queen Bey and her supafly rapper hubby, after all.

Today, the pair celebrates almost a decade of marriage, and trust us when say it's been a wild ride. Not only did they team up to perform side-by-side during Beyoncé's 2013 world tour, appropriately titled "The Mrs. Carter Show," but even shared the stage at the 2014 Grammys and gave a super sexy performance of "Drunk in Love."

When the couple isn't busy performing and parenting, they still manage to show the world just how happy they are. Whether they're rapping/singing about one another ("Drunk in Love," anyone?) or Instagramming their cutest couple moments, the duo's chemistry is undeniable.

Today, we raise a toast to the love birds on their big day with the best photos of their most aww-inspiring times together.