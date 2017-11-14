Jason Momoa Can Still Speak Dothraki and Khal Drogo Is ALIVE, You Guys

I know, I know: Khal Drogo died a disappointing and finite death in Game of Thrones Season 1. And while I do have theories about how everyone’s favorite Khal could make a reappearance in GoT’s eighth and final season, that’s not what this story is about. This, my friends, is the tale of Jason Momoa, the real-life actor behind Drogo, still remembering how to speak Dothraki and slipping back into the tongue for a conversation with Hugh Grant. Yes, Hugh Grant.

The wonderful situation came about when Momoa appeared on The Graham Norton Show this weekend alongside Grant and Sarah Millican. The host asked if Momoa could still speak Dothraki, to which he responded, “I’ve been known to, yeah, say a few things.”

Obviously Norton wasn’t letting him off easy without speaking some Dothraki, so the newlywed first took Millican’s hands and uttered some entirely sensual but unintelligible words “for the ladies.” Honestly we’ve never been more attracted to Jason Momoa and his deep baritone voice.

HBO

Grant readily offered up his hands to let Momoa say some words “for the gentlemen,” but his second phrase wasn’t as gentle. He shouted some stuff at him that probably meant, “Go back to where you came from, you skinny Brit,” but we can’t be too sure.

If Khal Drogo doesn’t get brought back for the final season of Game of Thrones, maybe Hugh Grant can make a cameo instead.