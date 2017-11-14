Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Flash Wedding Bands During Post-Wedding Red Carpet Debut

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have that newlywed glow.

After the couple had secretly tied the knot in a low-key ceremony back in October, the Game of Thrones actor and his bride proved that married life is a good look, stepping out together for their first red carpet appearance as husband and wife at the premiere of Momoa's new film Justice League.

Highlighting her petite figure in a red velvet gown, featuring a gold thread yolk, the Cosby Show alum let her natural beauty shine through minimal makeup and a romantic updo with face-framing tendrils. The 38-year-old actor provided a striking contrast to his love's red hot look, wearing a dapper navy suit and his hair in loose waves.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

As the lovebirds flashed their wedding bands, embellished with pearl-shaped stones, Momoa doubled down on his vow to hunt down the source who made the details of their secret wedding day public during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"There hasn't been a lot of time to do that kind of investigating," Bonet chimed in.

The Frontier star insisted that he plans to renew his search when things die down. "No, I've been doing press!" the dad of two agreed with his wife. "I've been in China. I've been to London. I've been in interviews and haven't had the chance to stalk someone down and find them yet. But I will!"

Watch out world, Momoa is coming for you!