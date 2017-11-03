Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Are Married! Get the Details on Their Secret Ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet! The Game of Thrones alum and his longtime love made it official in a secret wedding ceremony this October, a source confirms to People.

The longtime couple were married at their home in Topanga California in an intimate ceremony. Bonet's daughter was said to be in attendance, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The couple met back in 2005, and share daughter Lola Iolani, 10, and a son Nakoa-Wolf, 8. The Aquaman actor told Katie Couric in 2014 that he first had a crush on Bonet after seeing her on The Cosby Show. “I didn’t tell her until after we had our two children. But I told her … ‘I kind of stalked you. I was going to find you,’” he said.

Life goals. Find a goddess who drinks Guinness Make babies Live ALOHA A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Aug 1, 2016 at 1:57am PDT

Bonet is also mom to actress Zoë Kravitz, who is close with Momoa as well (her father is musician Lenny Kravitz). The pair even share matching tattoos on their forearms.

Congratulations to the happy family!