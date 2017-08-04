Jason Momoa Got the Ultimate Birthday Surprise from His Wife Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa got the surprise of his life on Thursday.
The actor expected to mark his 38th birthday on set in Australia with the rest of the Aquaman cast, but the moon of his life (wife, Lisa Bonet) had some other ideas. Bonet, 49, and the couple's two children, Lola, 10, and Nakoa-Wolf, 8, shocked the Game of Thrones star by traveling half-way around the world to celebrate with their leading man in person.
"I have never been so surprised in my life. 38 is the greatest to date," Momoa wrote alongside a photo of himself and his family surrounded by a group of Hawaiian warriors.
VIDEO: See the Game of Thrones Cast Out of Their Costumes
"I love u my loveee my babies my friends and OHANA to my cast and crew. Mahalo for caring," the Hawaiian-born hunk continued. "It was so beautiful. Mahalos to all the warriors It was an honor. #mindblown. #roots #connected #mytribe aloha j mahalo @jasinboland"
RELATED: Aquaman's Jason Momoa Just FaceTimed His Grandma and It's the Sweetest Thing Ever
Momoa makes his debut as Aquaman in Justice League, which storms theaters on Nov. 17. His standalone film, Aquaman, is set for a 2018 premiere.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
Can't get enough Game of Thrones? They're waiting for you. [SOUND] [APPLAUSE] Well, apparently neither can HBO's programming president Michael Lombardo. Lombardo told reporters that he thinks Game of Thrones will run for eight seasons, and he would be willing to do more if showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are on board. That's actually a season beyond what Benioff and Weiss said they were shooting for last year. But thanks to the show's massive success, it seems HBO is all about Game of Thrones right now. 20 million people apparently tuned into the show last season, and the audience continues to grow. Or aren't we allowed our history? Lombardo said he would even be interested in a prequel series if he could get Benioff and Weiss on board. Saying, I think you're right, there's enormous storytelling to be mined in a prequel, if George and Dan and David decide they want to tackle that. But there don't seem to be any plans in motion right now. He said the show runners are currently focused on figuring out the remaining seasons of their current show. And, of course, since he was talking about Game of Thrones, he had to touch on whether John Snow is actually dead. "Dead is dead is dead." Lombardo said, which is starting to feel like a company line at this time. One of the show's directors responded the same way earlier this month>>. John Snow is deader than dead.>> However, no one seems convinces. Maybe, instead, everyone should be asking if John Snow will stay dead.